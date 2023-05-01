Verge (XVG) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 1st. Verge has a market capitalization of $37.55 million and approximately $743,507.79 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,566.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.73 or 0.00306936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00012533 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.95 or 0.00535124 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00067731 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.29 or 0.00410362 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,121,632 coins and its circulating supply is 16,519,121,625 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.