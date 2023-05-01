Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Short Interest Down 11.6% in April

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,140,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the March 31st total of 11,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDRX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veradigm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Shares of MDRX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.49. 730,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,137. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Veradigm has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Veradigm by 578.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Veradigm during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Veradigm in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

