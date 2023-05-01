Venus USDC (vUSDC) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $105.27 million and approximately $89.43 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02207734 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $76,182,384.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

