Velas Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.11 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. In the last week, Velas has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $43.23 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00059885 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00039325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00020912 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,445,157,060 coins and its circulating supply is 2,445,157,057 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

