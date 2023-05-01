Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 42.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,818 shares of company stock worth $4,039,177. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE VEEV traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.29. The stock had a trading volume of 124,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,005. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.19. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $232.26.

A number of research firms have commented on VEEV. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.39.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

