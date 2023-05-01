Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the March 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 855,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Vector Group Stock Performance

Shares of VGR stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,440. Vector Group has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Vector Group had a net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $363.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.21%.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 117,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $1,420,260.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 347,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,905.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 117,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $1,420,260.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 347,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,905.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $65,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,374.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vector Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Vector Group by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 3,686.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 228.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

