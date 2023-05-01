Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Trading Up 4.8%

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) was up 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.90 and last traded at $44.90. Approximately 94,858 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 847,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCVX shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vaxcyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte Stock Up 10.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average of $41.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,147,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at $1,255,000. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.