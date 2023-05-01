Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Short Interest Up 17.3% in April

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 6,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 870,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Vaxcyte Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.83. 1,366,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,162. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.82. Vaxcyte has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $49.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.11. Analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 275.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 41.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

