Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 25,130 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,130 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.05% of Dominion Energy worth $26,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,052,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,518,000 after purchasing an additional 91,786 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,571,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,974,000 after acquiring an additional 340,051 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of D opened at $56.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average is $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on D. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

