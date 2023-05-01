Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 12,589 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,121 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $22,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 36.1% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $5,185,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 87.8% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Medtronic by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $90.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.48. The company has a market capitalization of $120.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

