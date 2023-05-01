Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $45.77 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.4% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $45,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.5 %

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Shares of TXN opened at $167.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market cap of $152.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Stories

