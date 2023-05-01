Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $32.47 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Accenture were worth $32,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

Accenture Price Performance

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $280.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.13. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $322.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

