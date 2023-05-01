Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $28.20 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $28,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,792,000 after buying an additional 5,270,426 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $281,635,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 898.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,462 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,994 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $147,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.26.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATVI. StockNews.com raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

