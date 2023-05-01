Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Grows Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 410,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises approximately 1.3% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.31% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $42,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 719,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,238,000 after buying an additional 142,356 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 83,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,694,000 after buying an additional 36,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 24,218.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,711,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BAH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE BAH opened at $95.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $76.60 and a 1-year high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.