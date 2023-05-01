Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Buys 30,453 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,782 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,453 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $34,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after buying an additional 2,051,889 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 11,693.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698,540 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $219,995,000 after buying an additional 1,684,137 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,336,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,065,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $454,267,000 after buying an additional 1,185,883 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EOG. Mizuho dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.42.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $117.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.33. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

