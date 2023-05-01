Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $33,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 836,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,770,000 after acquiring an additional 66,730 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $614,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.2 %

MDLZ stock opened at $76.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $104.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.19. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.