Vasant M. Prabhu Sells 13,343 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $232.51. 4,570,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,267,995. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

