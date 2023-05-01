Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.8% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,828,000 after buying an additional 101,736 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,926. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

