Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,792,000 after buying an additional 36,981 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,448,000 after acquiring an additional 204,638 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,302,000 after purchasing an additional 215,908 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $188.01. 55,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,926. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.03. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

