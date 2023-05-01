Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $187.97. The company had a trading volume of 90,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.05 and a 200-day moving average of $190.03.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

