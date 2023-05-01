Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,608,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 994,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,954,000 after purchasing an additional 182,518 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,834,000 after purchasing an additional 176,757 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,252,000 after purchasing an additional 137,076 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 586,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,266,000 after purchasing an additional 127,777 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $209.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.