Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,878,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,389,019. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $44.28. The company has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $39.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

