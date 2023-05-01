Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Increased by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 396.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 83,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.6% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,083,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,733 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 44,250,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,718,000 after purchasing an additional 951,579 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after buying an additional 1,078,675 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,197,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,333,008,000 after buying an additional 1,205,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 23,903,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,229,000 after buying an additional 1,350,158 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.18. 5,911,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,376,664. The company has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average is $39.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $44.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

