Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Bought by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFH. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

VFH stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.72. 56,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,151. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $90.87.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

