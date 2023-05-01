Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,987,398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 4,611,202 shares.The stock last traded at $8.23 and had previously closed at $9.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valley National Bancorp

In other news, Director Marc J. Lenner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,813.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Featured Stories

