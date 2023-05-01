USDX [Kava] Market Capitalization Hits $81.67 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00002636 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $81.67 million and $1.06 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,767.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.79 or 0.00417006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00118329 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00026736 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00039288 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000929 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.74557884 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1,045,303.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

