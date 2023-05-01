Universal Health Services’ (UHS) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at 888

888 reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Universal Health Services from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.12.
Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:UHS traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $150.49. 280,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,474. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $154.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
About Universal Health Services
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
