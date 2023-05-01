Universal Health Services’ (UHS) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at 888

888 reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Universal Health Services from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.12.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $150.49. 280,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,474. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $154.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

