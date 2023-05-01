Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UHS. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an underweight rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.12.
Universal Health Services Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of UHS stock opened at $150.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.24 and a 200-day moving average of $131.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $154.65.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Universal Health Services
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
