Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UHS. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an underweight rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.12.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $150.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.24 and a 200-day moving average of $131.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $154.65.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

