Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Earns “Maintains” Rating from 888

888 reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded Universal Health Services from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.12.
Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:UHS traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.58. 313,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $154.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services
In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 11.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Universal Health Services Company Profile
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Health Services (UHS)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.