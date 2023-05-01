Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Earns “Maintains” Rating from 888

888 reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded Universal Health Services from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.12.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.58. 313,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $154.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 11.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

