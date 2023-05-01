United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.71.
UNFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO John W. Howard sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $298,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John W. Howard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $298,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 45,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,632.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,797.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of United Natural Foods
United Natural Foods Trading Up 1.6 %
UNFI opened at $27.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average is $34.60.
United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.60). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
United Natural Foods Company Profile
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.