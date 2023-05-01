United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.71.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

In other news, CFO John W. Howard sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $298,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John W. Howard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $298,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 45,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,632.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,797.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,197,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,114,000 after buying an additional 133,434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,064,000 after purchasing an additional 567,961 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,467,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,937,000 after purchasing an additional 249,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,740,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,387,000 after purchasing an additional 92,323 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNFI opened at $27.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average is $34.60.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.60). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

