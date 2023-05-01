Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 36,068.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Union Pacific by 1,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,881 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,391,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after purchasing an additional 511,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Union Pacific Price Performance

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNP traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $198.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,456. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

