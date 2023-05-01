Ultra Trading Down 18.8% This Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. In the last week, Ultra has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $88.58 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,577.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.22 or 0.00410150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00116533 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00026493 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00039344 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000510 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002607 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 335,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.26823602 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,491,114.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

