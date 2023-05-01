Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.40.

Ultra Clean Price Performance

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $28.54 on Thursday. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.56 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Activity at Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $566.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.00 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.48%.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 8,071 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $260,693.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 863.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 28.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultra Clean

(Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc engages in the development and supplying of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment is involved in the design and manufacture of production tools, components, parts, and modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industry.

Featured Articles

