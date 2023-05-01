UBS Group AG Raises Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 153.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,337 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,876,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,123,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 40.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,672,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 479,838 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLYA. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of PLYA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 243,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,823. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.53. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $9.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.18 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $287,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,460 shares in the company, valued at $964,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $948,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,694,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,539,432.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $287,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,000 shares of company stock worth $1,753,560. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

