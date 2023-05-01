UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Short Interest Up 14.6% in April

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,980,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 20,050,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBS. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in UBS Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 289,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 40,921 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in UBS Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,652,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 729,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

UBS Group Stock Down 0.3 %

UBS Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,688,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,312. The company has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.44. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $22.30.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. UBS Group had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.23%.

About UBS Group

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.