UBS Group AG Makes New $137,000 Investment in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)

UBS Group AG purchased a new position in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCBS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 8.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.71% of the company’s stock.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Performance

MCBS traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 50,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,254. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.10. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.54.

MetroCity Bankshares Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

In other MetroCity Bankshares news, Director Sam Sang-Koo Shim bought 5,000 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ajit A. Patel purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sam Sang-Koo Shim purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of MetroCity Bankshares from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.