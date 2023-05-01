UBS Group AG Has $134,000 Holdings in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) by 113.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 21.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Brookfield Business Partners stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.25. 4,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,548. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($1.39). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrials, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

