UBS Group AG Acquires Shares of 2,160 ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM)

UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 3rd quarter worth $1,422,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 156.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 21,832 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares Ultra Dow30 Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.96. 144,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,793. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $70.75. The company has a market capitalization of $371.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.05.
ProShares Ultra Dow30 Company Profile
The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.
