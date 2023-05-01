Tupperware Brands (TUP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.30 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tupperware Brands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.18. Tupperware Brands has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $18.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Tupperware Brands

TUP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,111,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 747.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 718,596 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 214.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 693,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 473,238 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,447,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 317,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

