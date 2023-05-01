Truist Financial Trims Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Target Price to $65.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Roku from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Roku from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.04.

Roku stock opened at $56.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.03. Roku has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $110.56.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.28% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku will post -5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $200,777.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,928.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $200,777.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,928.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,182.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $953,729 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Roku by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Roku by 21.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 43,719 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Roku by 10.8% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Roku by 18.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Roku by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

