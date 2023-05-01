Truist Financial Boosts EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $37.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.35.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT stock opened at $34.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.24. EQT has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EQT will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,550,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293,070 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,646,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 66.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

