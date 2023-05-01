TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $46.00. The company traded as low as $35.59 and last traded at $35.73, with a volume of 3787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.81.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Featured Articles

