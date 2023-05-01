Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TNL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an underperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.43.

Travel + Leisure Trading Up 1.1 %

TNL stock opened at $38.27 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $58.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.65 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 43.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $77,649.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,100.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $99,401.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,536.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $77,649.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $219,100.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travel + Leisure

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,201,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,319,000 after acquiring an additional 492,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,936,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,930,000 after buying an additional 227,175 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,980,000 after purchasing an additional 636,968 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,651,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,920,000 after purchasing an additional 964,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,515,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,667,000 after acquiring an additional 74,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

Featured Stories

