TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,236 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,036,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $439,567.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,927.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $439,567.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,927.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,958. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransUnion Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on TRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded down $1.05 on Monday, reaching $67.76. 292,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.81 and a 200-day moving average of $62.37.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $902.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.34 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

