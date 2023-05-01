TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,236 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,036,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $439,567.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,927.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $439,567.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,927.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,958. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:TRU traded down $1.05 on Monday, reaching $67.76. 292,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.81 and a 200-day moving average of $62.37.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $902.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.34 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 29.79%.
TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.
