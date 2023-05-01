Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 14,197 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,134% compared to the typical daily volume of 439 call options.
Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Down 9.6 %
Shares of HYFM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.42. 300,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,241. The company has a market cap of $64.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.27. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 82.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $61.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.38 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Hydrofarm Holdings Group
Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.
