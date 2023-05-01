Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives $247.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $249.15.

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $238.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.32. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $2,316,724.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,913.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $2,316,724.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,913.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,174,310. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 13.8% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.1% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Stories

