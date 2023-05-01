Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the March 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Torrid Stock Performance

NYSE CURV traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,135. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. Torrid has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $380.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.08 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Torrid will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Torrid

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Torrid by 506.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Torrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CURV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Torrid from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Torrid in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.67.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

