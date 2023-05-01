Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target Raised to C$124.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TMTNF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Monday.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMTNF remained flat at $79.50 on Monday. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of $70.14 and a 1-year high of $89.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.64.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

