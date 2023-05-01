Toncoin (TON) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $16.25 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $2.14 or 0.00007319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.32 billion and $16.25 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00027097 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019226 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00017976 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001123 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,314.15 or 1.00082056 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

