Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th.

Tompkins Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years. Tompkins Financial has a payout ratio of 47.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tompkins Financial to earn $5.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

Shares of TMP stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.28. 37,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,900. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $850.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.62. Tompkins Financial has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.06). Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $75.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.49 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ita M. Rahilly acquired 1,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.38 per share, with a total value of $100,029.26. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,054.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMP. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tompkins Financial by 192.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 11.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 86.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

